FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Style Decoded

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah looks stunning in this lovely corset paired with a bodycon skirt and complemented with voluminous messy wavy hair

#1

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah looks smashingly hot in this steel-boned golden corset paired with a black pleated skirt

#2

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah creates an ethereal look with this heavily worked purple mauve lehenga paired with minimal accessories 

#3

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah shimmered grace and elegance in this dual-tone sequin saree paired with a sky-blue plunging neckline blouse

#4

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah looked beautiful in this black bodycon outfit with a leather detail at the waist. She complimented this look with a sleek bun and statement earrings

#5

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

#6

Tamannaah is a sight to behold in this Khaki color pantsuit paired with wavy hair, minimal accessories, and pointed heels

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah exudes elegance in this dual-tone saree paired with an embellished brocade blouse, gajra hair bun, and golden jewellery

#7

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah emitted boss lady energy in this black and white pantsuit paired with polka dot printed trousers

#8

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah’s dual-tone black denim look paired with platform heels and open wavy hair made her look debonair

#9

Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah is elegance personified in this black off-shoulder slit gown paired with pearl earrings and a sleek bun

#10

