Aditi Singh
Fashion
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Style Decoded
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah looks stunning in this lovely corset paired with a bodycon skirt and complemented with voluminous messy wavy hair
#1
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah looks smashingly hot in this steel-boned golden corset paired with a black pleated skirt
#2
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah creates an ethereal look with this heavily worked purple mauve lehenga paired with minimal accessories
#3
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah shimmered grace and elegance in this dual-tone sequin saree paired with a sky-blue plunging neckline blouse
#4
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah looked beautiful in this black bodycon outfit with a leather detail at the waist. She complimented this look with a sleek bun and statement earrings
#5
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
#6
Tamannaah is a sight to behold in this Khaki color pantsuit paired with wavy hair, minimal accessories, and pointed heels
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah exudes elegance in this dual-tone saree paired with an embellished brocade blouse, gajra hair bun, and golden jewellery
#7
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah emitted boss lady energy in this black and white pantsuit paired with polka dot printed trousers
#8
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah’s dual-tone black denim look paired with platform heels and open wavy hair made her look debonair
#9
Image source- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah is elegance personified in this black off-shoulder slit gown paired with pearl earrings and a sleek bun
#10
