pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 09, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia's style file
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
With the sparkling sequin trend making a serious comeback, Tamannaah Bhatia gave it a cool-girl twist by going for a bright oversized sequin shirt, mini skirt, and a bralette
Girlie style
Tamannaah looks straight out of a fairy tale in this show-stopping, black and white ball gown that perfectly compliments her physique
Majestic!
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
This neon pantsuit donned by the Lust Stories 2 actress screams chic, and what better than to style it with a lilac bodysuit
Eye-popping
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Jailer actress posed up a storm in a blingy black body-hugging dress offset with a floor-sweeping sheer cape
Spectacular
Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
Shelling out style goals, the diva wore a plisse draped, striped multi-colored, saree-gown and looked glorious!
Color riot
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah is flaunting her chic style in a white shirt paired with dramatic belt detail and blue flared pants
Chic
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The Baahubali star oozed oomph in a punchy orange bodycon dress featuring a cut-out one-shoulder detail and back zip
Bold and bright
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Faux leather dresses have turned into a year-long staple and Tamannaah is giving us proof of the same in this sky-blue bodycon dress with a noodle strap and plunging neckline
Ultra-glam
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Next, the Baahubali actress made a convincing case for a bralette as casual wear in this lavender-pleated number that came with full sleeves paired with blue ripped, tie-up detail denim
Casual yet sexy
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Lastly, she struck a monochromatic look by slipping into a peppy orange tailored pantsuit, featuring a plunging neckline, full-sleeved blazer, and trousers
Monochromatic style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.