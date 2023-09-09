Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia's style file 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

With the sparkling sequin trend making a serious comeback, Tamannaah Bhatia gave it a cool-girl twist by going for a bright oversized sequin shirt, mini skirt, and a bralette

Girlie style

Tamannaah looks straight out of a fairy tale in this show-stopping, black and white ball gown that perfectly compliments her physique 

Majestic!

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

This neon pantsuit donned by the Lust Stories 2 actress screams chic, and what better than to style it with a lilac bodysuit

Eye-popping

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The Jailer actress posed up a storm in a blingy black body-hugging dress offset with a floor-sweeping sheer cape

Spectacular

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

Shelling out style goals, the diva wore a plisse draped, striped multi-colored, saree-gown and looked glorious!

Color riot 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah is flaunting her chic style in a white shirt paired with dramatic belt detail and blue flared pants 

Chic

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The Baahubali star oozed oomph in a punchy orange bodycon dress featuring a cut-out one-shoulder detail and back zip

Bold and bright

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Faux leather dresses have turned into a year-long staple and Tamannaah is giving us proof of the same in this sky-blue bodycon dress with a noodle strap and plunging neckline

Ultra-glam

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Next, the Baahubali actress made a convincing case for a bralette as casual wear in this lavender-pleated number that came with full sleeves paired with blue ripped, tie-up detail denim

Casual yet sexy 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Lastly, she struck a monochromatic look by slipping into a peppy orange tailored pantsuit, featuring a plunging neckline, full-sleeved blazer, and trousers

Monochromatic style

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here