Tamannaah Bhatia's stylish looks
august 23, 2021
This glitzy black dress with a clinging fit shows Tamannaah's well-toned body in its full glory
She looks sensuous in a pastel printed dress with cut-out detailing over her waist and neck. The actress styled it with kitten heels
The diva has a fascination with body-hugging dresses. Here,she wore a faux leather dress with pleats running down the waist and teamed it with strappy heels
The ‘Entertainment’ actress dazzles in this sequin draped gown with a thigh-high slit. She finished off her look with dramatic eye makeup and metallic heel
The ‘Oopiri’ actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a metallic co-ord set. She amps up her look by adding a sleek belt over her waist
She nailed it in this blue co-ord set paired with an olive hue top and pointed-toe heels
Frill fashion! Here, she wore a shimmery blue layered dress and paired it with beige stilettos
The actress' love for ruffles seems to be growing stronger with each passing day. Here, she looks smashing in Amit Aggarwal’s shining electric blue gown
Tamannaah continues her love affair with ruffles in this puffy sleeve scarlet-tiered gown
Lastly, the diva looks voguish in Gauri & Nainika dress with ruffle detailing as she teamed it with big hoop earrings. She definitely made a style statement with her dual shade pumps
