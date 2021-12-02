Tamannah Bhatia in fairytale outfits

FASHION (CELEB STYLE)

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 2, 2021

Metallic Queen

Tamannah looked resplendent in a metallic pleated gown featuring cape sleeves

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

Coord Sets For The Win

She wore a magnificent coord set featuring a shiny crop top and a black slit skirt

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

Lavender Love

Tamannah wore a saree-like modish lavender gown decked in pleats all over

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

Black Beauty

This black gown is the ideal red carpet outfit and fits Tamannaah like a glove

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram) 

Corset Bodice

The actress wore a one-shoulder cream gown featuring a corset bodice

(Video: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

PinkTastic

Tamannah looked like a modern Barbie in a strapless hot pink gown with a slit

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

One-Shoulder Ombre

She looked party perfect as she stepped out in a one-shouldered ombre midi dress

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

Pleat Perfect

Tamannah looked like a dream in yet another pleated electric blue dress

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram) 

It Was All Yellow

Tamannah looked like a recreation of ‘Belle’ in a yellow off-shoulder dress

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

Sequin Style

Tamannah donned a sequined bodycon gown adorned with tassels on the sleeve

(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)

