Tamannah Bhatia in fairytale outfits
DEC 2, 2021
Metallic Queen
Tamannah looked resplendent in a metallic pleated gown featuring cape sleeves
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
Coord Sets For The Win
She wore a magnificent coord set featuring a shiny crop top and a black slit skirt
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
Lavender Love
Tamannah wore a saree-like modish lavender gown decked in pleats all over
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
Black Beauty
This black gown is the ideal red carpet outfit and fits Tamannaah like a glove
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
Corset Bodice
The actress wore a one-shoulder cream gown featuring a corset bodice
(Video: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
PinkTastic
Tamannah looked like a modern Barbie in a strapless hot pink gown with a slit
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
One-Shoulder Ombre
She looked party perfect as she stepped out in a one-shouldered ombre midi dress
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
Pleat Perfect
Tamannah looked like a dream in yet another pleated electric blue dress
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
It Was All Yellow
Tamannah looked like a recreation of ‘Belle’ in a yellow off-shoulder dress
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
Sequin Style
Tamannah donned a sequined bodycon gown adorned with tassels on the sleeve
(Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram)
