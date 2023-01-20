Heading 3

Tamannah's rumoured BF Vijay's style

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 20, 2023

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram 

The Darlings actor has a special place in his wardrobe for all his printed shirts

Printed shirts

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram 

Vijay looked dapper in this formal suit

Suit affair

Alia-Sara: Celebs with flawless skin

Shanaya Kapoor’s chic white wardrobe

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He looked uber-cool in this look

In athleisure

Image : Vijay Varma Instagram 

The actor looked dashing in this printed co-ord set look

Printed co-ord set

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He aced the denim on denim look

Denim on denim

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram 

He opted for a pink t-shirt with blue jeans

Go casual

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram

The handsome hunk's love for latest trends is evident through this picture

What a style

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram

So suave

Vijay Varma looked suave in this tailored suit

 Image: Vijay Varma Instagram

For Halloween, he dressed up as his Darlings' character, Hamza Shaikh

Halloween costume

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here