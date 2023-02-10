Heading 3

Tara-Nora: Divas in bodycon dresses

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 10, 2023

Image: Cecil Instagram

Tara looks pretty in a brown bodycon number with bustier cups

Tara Sutaria

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram


The actress is looking gorgeous in staple cut bodycon dress 

 Ananya Panday

Alia-Kiara: Cute selfies of celebs

Alaya F in gorgeous dresses

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She is wearing a one-shoulder monochrome dress with a snug fit and mid-length hemline

Nora Fatehi

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s ribbed bodycon dress with a wrap-style design is a perfect option for any brunch date

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is wearing full-sleeve animal-print short bodycon dress

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Take a cue from Kiara’s blue dress with a body-hugging silhouette

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi’s strappy pink colour mini dress is winning our hearts 

 Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Leather dresses are quite the rage right now and Disha shows us how to slay in it

 Disha Patani

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara’s shimmery short dress with a bodycon silhouette is a stunning outfit

Sara Ali Khan

