Tara To Alia: 02-08
Celebs in silver dresses
2021
According to Janhvi Kapoor, all that glitters is silver! The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actress wore a metallic silver gown by Mety Choa that featured a thigh-high slit and asymmetric shoulder cuts
The ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ actress, Vaani Kapoor looked smoking hot in a sequinned strapless mini dress with a plunging neckline and intricate mirror work
Next up, we have Katrina Kaif who kept things fun and flirty in a statement silver dress that she styled with a pair of matching diamond earrings
Malaika Arora dialled up the drama in a ravishing silver holographic gown from the house of Evyatar Myor
Following suit is BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan who looked her glamorous best in a silver mirror dress by Atelier Zuhra. Bebo styled her look with a center-parted sleek hairdo
For the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a cape-style silver gown that bore a cut-out detail at her chest and showed just enough skin to look glam Credits: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone looked her gorgeous best in this one-shoulder gown with a sultry thigh-high slit
Alia Bhatt kept things glitzy and glamorous on the red carpet in a silver sparkly outfit by Michael Costello
For the reception of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai, Tara Sutaria channelled her inner Hollywood diva in a silver Kresha Bajaj gown
Jacqueline Fernandez was the last one to hop on this bandwagon and boy, did she finish off well! Her exquisite bodyfit gown with a plunging neckline stole the show!
