tara to alia: celebs who love bralettes April 09, 2021
First up, we have Shanaya Kapoor who picked out a knotted brown bralette and wore it beneath a beige pantsuit
For an awards show, Katrina Kaif picked out a sequinned pantsuit that she paired with a lacy black bralette to add the extra bit of oomph
For the Katy Perry event, Ananya Panday donned a sheer top, a sizzling black bralette and a pair of black leather pants to finish off her look
And then she kept things sultry in another head-to-toe black look by opting for a bikini-style bralette to go with her black pantsuit
Alia Bhatt showed us how to keep things formal yet edgy in a funky printed blazer, a simple black bralette and fiery red pants
While attending an event with her hubby in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a black and white outfit that included a sheer blouse with an in-built black bandeau
Malaika Arora also pulled off a risque look as she picked out a bustier bralette and teamed it with black formal pants and a yellow coat
For one of the Cannes Film Festival looks, Deepika Padukone made a statement in a lacy white bralette that she wore beneath a sheer top
Taking the desi route, Bhumi Pednekar styled her cream sequinned saree with a skimpy bralette and showed us how it’s done!
Tara Sutaria also gave us another desi look with a modern twist to swoon over! She styled the grey bralette with a matching sequin saree and pulled it off with ease
