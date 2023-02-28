Heading 3

Tara-Alia: Divas’ Classic Hair Bun Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks stylish in white outfit along with a classic hair bun

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor looks mesmerizing in yellow dress and her hair was tied in a bun

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty wore a floral saree and tied her hair in a bun with flowers 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a blue Banarasi saree and styled her hair in a classic bun

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani exudes glamour in green and white saree while flaunting her hair bun

Kiara Advani

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria sets the fashion standard high with red saree and a perfect hair bun 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Deepika PAdukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone looks fashionable with her statement hair bun and pink kurta set

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma did a classic hair bun and adorned it with mogra gajra

Anushka Sharma

Video Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Bipasha Basu looks perfect in this saree with a neat hair bun

Bipasha Basu

