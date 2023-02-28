Tara-Alia: Divas’ Classic Hair Bun Look
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 28, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks stylish in white outfit along with a classic hair bun
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks mesmerizing in yellow dress and her hair was tied in a bun
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty wore a floral saree and tied her hair in a bun with flowers
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a blue Banarasi saree and styled her hair in a classic bun
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani exudes glamour in green and white saree while flaunting her hair bun
Kiara Advani
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria sets the fashion standard high with red saree and a perfect hair bun
Tara Sutaria
Image: Deepika PAdukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone looks fashionable with her statement hair bun and pink kurta set
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma did a classic hair bun and adorned it with mogra gajra
Anushka Sharma
Video Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu looks perfect in this saree with a neat hair bun
Bipasha Basu
