sept 21, 2021
Tara to Alia: Divas love white pants
Tara Sutaria showed us a statement-making way to style white pants with a formal white blazer and a white turtleneck top
To celebrate sister Rhea Kapoor’s big day, Janhvi Kapoor took the chic route in a pair of white trousers and a strapless sequin blue crop top
For the birthday celebration of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt styled her straight high-waist trousers with a stylish one-shoulder white wrap top
Actress Kiara Advani styled her high-waisted white pants with a white zip-up crop top and orange stilettos
At the 2021 BAFTA Awards show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas left us gasping in a pair of white harem trousers and a red jacquard open-bust blouse Credits: Getty images
For a movie screening event, dance diva Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous in a pair of high-rise flared white pants with a puff-sleeve satin blouse
Kriti Sanon looked like a million bucks in a pair of white jeans and a white crop top that was topped off with a beige blazer
Sara Ali Khan looked party-ready in white jeans and pastel blue stripes ruffle top
Katrina Kaif in a pair of high-waist cropped trousers, a white cami top and a cropped jacket gave us major styling goals for a day out in the city!
Anushka Sharma upped her style quotient by wearing her ripped white bottoms with an asymmetrical white shirt that was casually tucked in at one side
