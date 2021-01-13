Tara to Alia: Stylish celebrity handbags January 13, 2021
Sara Ali Khan was recently papped at the airport carrying a hot pink Yves Saint Laurent sling bag
Ananya Panday completes her all-white look with a multicolour Christian Dior bag
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black Birkin bag is a fashion must-have
Kangana Ranaut shows off her classic white Lady Dior bag
Anushka Sharma’s Louis Vuitton sling bag is a fashion staple
Deepika Padukone’s navy blue Celine Phantom tote bag is one of the most iconic bags owned by the actress
We are in love with Alia Bhatt’s yellow Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst satchel
This sky blue Louis Vuitton sling bag is Janhvi Kapoor’s go-to bag!
We are envious of Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous grey Chanel sling bag
Tara Sutaria loves her Louis Vuitton tote bag that she has been spotted carrying on multiple occasions
Kiara Advani’s Christian Dior bag is her best fashion accessory
