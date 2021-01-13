Tara to Alia: Stylish celebrity handbags

January 13, 2021

Sara Ali Khan was recently papped at the airport carrying a hot pink Yves Saint Laurent sling bag

Ananya Panday completes her all-white look with a multicolour Christian Dior bag

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s black Birkin bag is a fashion must-have

Kangana Ranaut shows off her classic white Lady Dior bag

Anushka Sharma’s Louis Vuitton sling bag is a fashion staple

Deepika Padukone’s navy blue Celine Phantom tote bag is one of the most iconic bags owned by the actress

We are in love with Alia Bhatt’s yellow Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst satchel

This sky blue Louis Vuitton sling bag is Janhvi Kapoor’s go-to bag!

We are envious of Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous grey Chanel sling bag

Tara Sutaria loves her Louis Vuitton tote bag that she has been spotted carrying on multiple occasions

Kiara Advani’s Christian Dior bag is her best fashion accessory

