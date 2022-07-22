Heading 3

Tara To Disha: Divas in a black co-ord 

Neenaz Akhtar

july 22, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani instagram

The Malang actress left the temperatures soaring in a strappy halterneck crop top and a bodycon long skirt that showed off her toned abs!

Disha Patani

Image: Deepika Padukone instagram

The fashionista wore a coordinated black set featuring a black pleated shirt in full sleeves and well-tailored sleek black pants for her Cannes look

Deepika Padukone

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

The Ek Villain 2 actress made us skip a beat as she posed in a sequined black co-ord that consisted of a long pencil skirt and a strappy crop top

Tara Sutaria

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress brought some sass and glam in a sequined black blazer and pants set from Zara

Janhvi Kapoor 

Ananya showed us an edgy way to rock formals by pairing her embellished black co-ord suit set with a sexy black bralette

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

The star kid showed us how to look party-ready in black as she opted for a co-ord set with embellishments on it

Shanaya Kapoor

Her pinstripe pantsuit from Leo & Lin makes a strong case for power dressing in black!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram

Sona exuded cool-girl vibes in a three-piece co-ord set that consisted of flared pants, a crop top, and a cropped jacket

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram

The Padmavat actress kept the style quotient high as she posed in a pair of black harem pants and a matching puff-sleeve top

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Making jaws drop to the floor, the Kusu Kusu star upped the ante in a Mugler's sports bra with cut-out detailing and leggings with gloss rendering and tulle panels

Nora Fatehi

