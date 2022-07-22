Heading 3
Tara To Disha: Divas in a black co-ord
Image: Disha Patani instagram
The Malang actress left the temperatures soaring in a strappy halterneck crop top and a bodycon long skirt that showed off her toned abs!
Disha Patani
Image: Deepika Padukone instagram
The fashionista wore a coordinated black set featuring a black pleated shirt in full sleeves and well-tailored sleek black pants for her Cannes look
Deepika Padukone
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
The Ek Villain 2 actress made us skip a beat as she posed in a sequined black co-ord that consisted of a long pencil skirt and a strappy crop top
Tara Sutaria
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress brought some sass and glam in a sequined black blazer and pants set from Zara
Janhvi Kapoor
Ananya showed us an edgy way to rock formals by pairing her embellished black co-ord suit set with a sexy black bralette
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The star kid showed us how to look party-ready in black as she opted for a co-ord set with embellishments on it
Shanaya Kapoor
Her pinstripe pantsuit from Leo & Lin makes a strong case for power dressing in black!
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Image: Sonakshi Sinha instagram
Sona exuded cool-girl vibes in a three-piece co-ord set that consisted of flared pants, a crop top, and a cropped jacket
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari instagram
The Padmavat actress kept the style quotient high as she posed in a pair of black harem pants and a matching puff-sleeve top
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Making jaws drop to the floor, the Kusu Kusu star upped the ante in a Mugler's sports bra with cut-out detailing and leggings with gloss rendering and tulle panels
Nora Fatehi
