Tara-Kiara:
Celebs in leather pants

Hardika Gupta

Fashion

FEB 11, 2023

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara's all brown leather look is just fabulous

Tara Sutaria

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika's green leather pants are what we are craving for

Deepika Padukone

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks absolutely chic in this denim corset top paired with black leather pants

Kiara Advani

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

She looks both chic and trendy in this attire

Suhana Khan

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her nude coloured top teamed up with leather pants is a perfect fit for an outing

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi's red leather pants just stole our hearts

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We loved her baggy leather pants

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni's bottle green wide faux leather pants look hot

Mouni Roy

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya style her neon green cut-out top with brown leather pants and looked stunning

Ananya Panday

