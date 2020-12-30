Best of 2020 street style December 30, 2020
Kiara Advani was spotted in loose orange pants and a white tank top
Ananya Panday was snapped wearing camo cargo pants with a black bralette from Label Frow
Alia Bhatt looked so stylish in an olive green jacket and matching pants from the dapper lady
Malaika arora showed off her toned legs in a white shirt dress that she accessorised with a snake print fanny pack
Tara Sutaria looked cute in white cut off shorts that she teamed up with a grey sweatshirt
Sara Ali Khan kept it casual in a cropped t-shirt and black joggers
Priyanka Chopra Jones stunned in a cream outfit that she completed with a pink teddy coat
Kriti Sanon left us speechless in a printed white shirt dress
Shraddha Kapoor is a vision in this white Bennch maxi dress
Janhvi Kapoor was simple yet stylish in black shorts and a grey t-shirt
Katrina Kaif was papped wearing this simple white dress and she rocked it
Deepika Padukone is the epitome of style in these denim shorts and a white tank top
