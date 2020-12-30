Best of 2020 street style

December 30, 2020

Kiara Advani was spotted in loose orange pants and a white tank top

Ananya Panday was snapped wearing camo cargo pants with a black bralette from Label Frow

Alia Bhatt looked so stylish in an olive green jacket and matching pants from the dapper lady

Malaika arora showed off her toned legs in a white shirt dress that she accessorised with a snake print fanny pack

Tara Sutaria looked cute in white cut off shorts that she teamed up with a grey sweatshirt
Sara Ali Khan kept it casual in a cropped t-shirt and black joggers

Priyanka Chopra Jones stunned in a cream outfit that she completed with a pink teddy coat

Kriti Sanon left us speechless in a printed white shirt dress

Shraddha Kapoor is a vision in this white Bennch maxi dress

Janhvi Kapoor was simple yet stylish in black shorts and a grey t-shirt

Katrina Kaif was papped wearing this simple white dress and she rocked it

Deepika Padukone is the epitome of style in these denim shorts and a white tank top

