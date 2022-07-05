Heading 3
Tara To Kriti: Celebs in corset attires
Neenaz Akhtar
JULY 05, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Liger actress not only rocked the bright, fluorescent neon shade but also nailed the corset trend with her mini dress.
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress chose to give a skip to the regular bodycon number by opting for a blue body-hugging corset attire here.
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress nailed an all-white edgy formal look in a lacey corseted bodysuit, a mini white skirt, and a matching blazer.
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi star left us in awe of her beauty as she posed in a dreamy baby pink gown that entailed a corset bodice and a thigh-high slit.
Kriti Sanon
The Badhaai Do actress took things up a notch by picking out a one-of-a-kind statement-making printed corset that sat well with her white mini dress.
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
The Heropanti 2 actress exuded major diva vibes in this white midi dress with a corset bodice
Tara Sutaria
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
For her birthday celebrations, the Archies star had picked out a beautiful pink corset-inspired dress with strappy sleeves.
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Disha Patani instagram
The Malang actress took things up a notch in a black tulle gown with a corset top and a flared skirt.
Disha Patani
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
The Gehraiyaan star made a striking case for corset outfits as she rocked a strapless white corset style with matching white pants from Dolce and Gabbana.
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Kat wore a black bodycon dress that came with the boning corset-style pattern on the top and looked flattering on her.
Katrina Kaif
