Heading 3

Tara To Kriti: Celebs in corset attires

Neenaz Akhtar

JULY 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The Liger actress not only rocked the bright, fluorescent neon shade but also nailed the corset trend with her mini dress.

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress chose to give a skip to the regular bodycon number by opting for a blue body-hugging corset attire here.

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress nailed an all-white edgy formal look in a lacey corseted bodysuit, a mini white skirt, and a matching blazer.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Mimi star left us in awe of her beauty as she posed in a dreamy baby pink gown that entailed a corset bodice and a thigh-high slit.

Kriti Sanon

The Badhaai Do actress took things up a notch by picking out a one-of-a-kind statement-making printed corset that sat well with her white mini dress.

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

The Heropanti 2 actress exuded major diva vibes in this white midi dress with a corset bodice

Tara Sutaria

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

For her birthday celebrations, the Archies star had picked out a beautiful pink corset-inspired dress with strappy sleeves.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Disha Patani instagram

The Malang actress took things up a notch in a black tulle gown with a corset top and a flared skirt.

Disha Patani

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

The Gehraiyaan star made a striking case for corset outfits as she rocked a strapless white corset style with matching white pants from Dolce and Gabbana.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Kat wore a black bodycon dress that came with the boning corset-style pattern on the top and looked flattering on her.

Katrina Kaif

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sonakshi Sinha’s snazzy monochrome looks

Click Here