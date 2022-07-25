Heading 3
Tara To Kriti: Divas in feathered dress
Neenaz Akhtar
july 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel instagram
As she stepped out for a party in a stunning white mini dress featuring a short feather trail on one shoulder, Kat made the fashion headlines
Katrina Kaif
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
The Heropanti 2 actress rocked a gold strapless semi-sheer Artinë dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a white feathered-hem
Tara Sutaria
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Kusu Kusu star oozed oomph in a mini dress that bore a plunging neckline, feathered sleeves, and a skirt
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Heropanti actress shimmered in a blush pink mini dress featuring a feathered neckline held in place by sheer fabric
Kriti Sanon
The supermodel incorporated the style into her classy bodycon LBD with feathers at her hem on top
Kendall Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
The Only Murders in the Building actor looked stylish in a black off-shoulder feathered dress at a movie premiere event
Selena Gomez
The Eternals actress made a stunning appearance at the Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous white dress with feathers on the hem at her neck
Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
The diva amped things up in an eccentric violet gown to the red carpet of an event that featured a feathered detail from below her hips
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress looked like a doll in this all-white faux feathered dress with a strapless neckline and a mini-length hemline!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
The actress served us a jaw-dropping look in white as she sported a pristine white number adorned with frills and feathers
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone’s chic off-duty looks