Tara To Kriti: Divas in feathered dress

Neenaz Akhtar

july 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel instagram

As she stepped out for a party in a stunning white mini dress featuring a short feather trail on one shoulder, Kat made the fashion headlines

Katrina Kaif

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

The Heropanti 2 actress rocked a gold strapless semi-sheer Artinë dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a white feathered-hem

Tara Sutaria

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The Kusu Kusu star oozed oomph in a mini dress that bore a plunging neckline, feathered sleeves, and a skirt

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Heropanti actress shimmered in a blush pink mini dress featuring a feathered neckline held in place by sheer fabric

Kriti Sanon

The supermodel incorporated the style into her classy bodycon LBD with feathers at her hem on top

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images 

The Only Murders in the Building actor looked stylish in a black off-shoulder feathered dress at a movie premiere event

Selena Gomez

The Eternals actress made a stunning appearance at the Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous white dress with feathers on the hem at her neck

Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty Images

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

The diva amped things up in an eccentric violet gown to the red carpet of an event that featured a feathered detail from below her hips

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress looked like a doll in this all-white faux feathered dress with a strapless neckline and a mini-length hemline!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram

The actress served us a jaw-dropping look in white as she sported a pristine white number adorned with frills and feathers

Anushka Sharma

