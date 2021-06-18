June 18, 2021
Tara to
Sara: Celebs
in silver
jewellery
Chunky silver jewellery has always been used to make a statement and celebs are taking full advantage of it
We loved the way Anushka Sharma styled her simple kurta with a statement pair of earrings
Kareena Kapoor Khan took things a notch higher by styling chunky shoulder dusters with her saree
The actress also showed the world how it’s done as she styled her classic LBD with layered necklaces
Adding definition to her muted tone saree, Sonakshi Sinha stole the show with her necklace
Her love for all kinds of silver jewellery knows no bounds
Kriti Sanon gave an indo-western twist to her white shirt by styling it with layered necklaces
Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, loves her simple statement jhumkas and it’s definitely a must have!
Last but not the least, we also have Tara Sutaria who styled her brocade kurta with chunky jewellery
For more updates about fashion, follow Pinkvilla