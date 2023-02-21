Janhvi-Sara: Celebs who love big jhumkas
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 21, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is looking stunning in this white and golden jhumkas
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone slayed in this red outfit along with matching jhumkas
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is looking beautiful in this blue Banarasi saree with heavy jhumkas
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s look in this blue lehenga and orange jhumkas set the festive mood
Alia Bhatt
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looks drop-dead gorgeous in this white lehenga with a pair of jhumkas
Tara Sutaria
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks aesthetically beautiful in this matching jewelry set
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in these golden jhumkas
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif’s mehendi look is still in our hearts as she donned this heavy jewelry set
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday looks glamorous in this pale green lehenga along with matching jhumkas
Ananya Panday
