Heading 3

Janhvi-Sara: Celebs who love big jhumkas

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

FEB 21, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan is looking stunning in this white and golden jhumkas

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone slayed in this red outfit along with matching jhumkas 

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood Celebs Launched By Karan Johar

9 Naina-Bunny Dialogues That Inspire Us 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is looking beautiful in this blue Banarasi saree with heavy jhumkas

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt’s look in this blue lehenga and orange jhumkas set the festive mood 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks drop-dead gorgeous in this white lehenga with a pair of jhumkas

Tara Sutaria

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor looks aesthetically beautiful in this matching jewelry set

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in these golden jhumkas 

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s mehendi look is still in our hearts as she donned this heavy jewelry set

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday looks glamorous in this pale green lehenga along with matching jhumkas

Ananya Panday

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here