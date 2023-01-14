Heading 3

Tara-Sara: Divas in a black gown

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 14, 2023

FASHION

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Mastaani of Bollywood made a stunning appearance in a strappy sequinned gown by Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The SOTY 2 star turned heads at a party in a sparkly black gown doused in sequins and a long black blazer 

Tara Sutaria 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, the Good Luck Jerry actress stunned in a black Antithesis cut-out gown

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous in a black sequined gown by Michael Kors 

Priyanka Chopra 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora made a ravishing case for black gowns in a luxe velvet number with a sexy thigh-high slit

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Ananya set temperatures soaring in a sheer black Aadnevik gown with a ruffle black tulle hem 

Ananya Panday

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The starlet oozed oomph in this black David Koma London gown that featured a ravishing thigh-high slit 

Sara Ali Khan 

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Befikre actress looked smoking hot in a semi-sheer sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit

Vaani Kapoor

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha made us stop & stare in an all-black corseted gown with a strapless neckline and tulle skirt 

Disha Patani 

