Tara-Sara: Divas in a black gown
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 14, 2023
FASHION
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Mastaani of Bollywood made a stunning appearance in a strappy sequinned gown by Louis Vuitton
Deepika Padukone
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The SOTY 2 star turned heads at a party in a sparkly black gown doused in sequins and a long black blazer
Tara Sutaria
Celebs in black gowns on the red carpet
Shanaya to Sara: Black gowns for parties
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
At the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, the Good Luck Jerry actress stunned in a black Antithesis cut-out gown
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous in a black sequined gown by Michael Kors
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora made a ravishing case for black gowns in a luxe velvet number with a sexy thigh-high slit
Nora Fatehi
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Ananya set temperatures soaring in a sheer black Aadnevik gown with a ruffle black tulle hem
Ananya Panday
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The starlet oozed oomph in this black David Koma London gown that featured a ravishing thigh-high slit
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress looked smoking hot in a semi-sheer sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit
Vaani Kapoor
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha made us stop & stare in an all-black corseted gown with a strapless neckline and tulle skirt
Disha Patani
