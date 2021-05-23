celeb favourite
We’re starting the list off with this gorgeous midnight blue Sabyasachi saree that Deepika Padukone rocked
Keeping the midnight blue vibe alive, we also Kareena Kapoor Khan rocking this high-slitted number
Tara Sutaria showed the world how it’s done as she rocked a gold sequinned number with a side train
Ananya Panday managed to look splendid as she picked out this gold Yousef Aljasmi creation
Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, contrasted her blue sequinned outfit with a pair of pink pumps
Dressing up for a party like a pro, we also have Katrina Kaif rocking sequins like a true diva!
Tara Sutaria also rocked a sequin saree by Manish Malhotra is it’s definitely jaw dropping
Alia Bhatt brought in all the fun and glamour in this power-shoulder look
Priyanka Chopra is another celeb who loves sequins and this black gown on the Vanity Fair carpet proves our point right credit: getty image
Last but not the least, we have Kiara Advani rocking a sequinned outfit and giving off major Kardashian vibes
