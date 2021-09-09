Celebs in yellow lehengas
Tara To Alia: Sep 09, 2021
Gen-Z star Shanaya Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a lime yellow chikankari and embroidered ensemble by Manish Malhotra
For the wedding of cousin Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor had picked out a gorgeous yellow lehenga from label Netri Aggarwal
Khushi had previously worn a beautiful floral printed Anita Dongre lehenga that made her look like sunshine!
Alia Bhatt’s love affair with the bright shade is clearly evident from this solid sunshine yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi
Actress Shilpa Shetty wore a bright yellow lehenga that was adorned with contrasting floral patterns
Kiara Advani dazzled in a richly embroidered yellow lehenga that was doused with sequins and crystals in several tones of silver and gold
Jacqueline Fernandez spelled charm in a pink and yellow floral lehenga for her desi look
For an event in the city, Tara Sutaria was decked up in a lovely sunshine yellow lehenga that she styled with a diamond choker
Millennial actress Ananya Panday looked like a true diva in her mirror worked pale yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Malaika Arora left us in awe of her desi look in this embellished sunshine yellow lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani
