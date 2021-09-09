Celebs in yellow lehengas

Tara To Alia:

Sep 09, 2021

Gen-Z star Shanaya Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a lime yellow chikankari and embroidered ensemble by Manish Malhotra

For the wedding of cousin Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor had picked out a gorgeous yellow lehenga from label Netri Aggarwal

Khushi had previously worn a beautiful floral printed Anita Dongre lehenga that made her look like sunshine!

Alia Bhatt’s love affair with the bright shade is clearly evident from this solid sunshine yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi

Actress Shilpa Shetty wore a bright yellow lehenga that was adorned with contrasting floral patterns
Kiara Advani dazzled in a richly embroidered yellow lehenga that was doused with sequins and crystals in several tones of silver and gold

Jacqueline Fernandez spelled charm in a pink and yellow floral lehenga for her desi look

For an event in the city, Tara Sutaria was decked up in a lovely sunshine yellow lehenga that she styled with a diamond choker

Millennial actress Ananya Panday looked like a true diva in her mirror worked pale yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Malaika Arora left us in awe of her desi look in this embellished sunshine yellow lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani

