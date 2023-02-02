Tara Sutaria
and her co-ords
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 02, 2023
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The SOTY 2 actress kept things sassy yet cool in a pair of black Adidas joggers and a full-neck crop top
Sass & Style
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She makes a snazzy case for marble swirl prints in this three-piece co-ord set
Snazzy Girl
Alia Bhatt in all shades of red
Ananya Panday in coord sets
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She aced the casual-chic style in a pair of comfy striped pants, a slinky bralette-style top, and a long shrug
Casually Chic
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She kept things easy yet snazzy in a pair of pastel green shorts and a matching overshirt from Joanna Andraos
Chic In Pastels
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara looks gorgeous as always in a three-piece black and white printed co-ord set from Arabellaa
Prints For The Win
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She proved that coordinates are here to stay in a tribal print co-ord set from Ikat Story
Boho Style
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress also turned up the heat in a gold and black baroque-print satin co-ord set and black knee-high boots
Golden Girl
Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She brought the right amount of sass to the table in a creamy-white strapless top and jeans set
Glam Quotient
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She upped the glam quotient in a dazzling black skirt and top set
Sparkle & Shine
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.