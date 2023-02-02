Heading 3

Tara Sutaria
and her co-ords

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar 

FASHION

FEB 02, 2023

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY 2 actress kept things sassy yet cool in a pair of black Adidas joggers and a full-neck crop top

Sass & Style

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She makes a snazzy case for marble swirl prints in this three-piece co-ord set

Snazzy Girl

Alia Bhatt in all shades of red

Ananya Panday in coord sets

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She aced the casual-chic style in a pair of comfy striped pants, a slinky bralette-style top, and a long shrug

Casually Chic

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She kept things easy yet snazzy in a pair of pastel green shorts and a matching overshirt from Joanna Andraos

Chic In Pastels 

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara looks gorgeous as always in a three-piece black and white printed co-ord set from Arabellaa

Prints For The Win

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She proved that coordinates are here to stay in a tribal print co-ord set from Ikat Story 

Boho Style

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress also turned up the heat in a gold and black baroque-print satin co-ord set and black knee-high boots

Golden Girl 

Source: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She brought the right amount of sass to the table in a creamy-white strapless top and jeans set

Glam Quotient

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She upped the glam quotient in a dazzling black skirt and top set

Sparkle & Shine

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here