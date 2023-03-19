MAR 19, 2023

Heading 3

Tara Sutaria and her snazzy outfits

The Ek Villain Returns actress aces a classic chic look in a checkered blue and white co-ord set

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Splendid

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara keeps things glamorous in a sparkly long black dress and a black blazer

Stunner

She looks phenomenal in this corseted mini dress

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Flawless

Her boho-chic look in a pair of denim shorts, an embellished bralette, and an ethnic shrug is on point

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Boho Girl

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Million Bucks

She oozed major glam vibes in a form-fitting mermaid gown with thin noodle straps and a thigh-high slit 

The diva makes heads turn in a white body-hugging gown with a scoop neckline

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Sparkle & Shine

She keeps her style effortlessly easy and edgy in a strappy black crop top and brown cargo pants

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Effortlessly Chic

She aced the casual-chic style in these striped pants, a slinky bralette-style top, and a long shrug

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Casually Chic

She brought the right amount of glam in a stunning black gown with a fitted bodice

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Glamorous

She looks jaw-dropping in a shimmery mini skirt paired with an embellished crop top and a blazer jacket

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Dropping Jaws

