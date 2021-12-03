Tara Sutaria in black outfits

CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 3, 2021

Disco Look

If you’re more inclined towards black-hued clothing, Tara Sutaria has donned a few magical pieces that are sure to pack a stunning punch when you emulate them

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Edgy Look

Tara decked up in an Alessandra Rich party number that featured a turtle neck top with cowl and full-sleeves, which she paired with a mini silver wristlet and ankle boots

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Quirk it up!

Working the quirk quotient so darn good, Tara shone bright in this embellished set that entails a thigh-high mini skirt, printed jacket, and a tube top

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Ball Gown

Tara looked gorgeous in a black strapless, floor-length gown by Marmar Halim and complemented it with a pair of embellished pumps detailed with straps at the front

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Brunch Date Inspo

For the love of florals, she wore a breezy mini-length dress with bell sleeves and styled it with a Louis Vuitton tote bag

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Chic in Black

In the picture, Tara can be seen sporting a stylish black playsuit with her classy black shades on

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Sensuous Glam

Tara looked absolutely stunning in her strapless shimmer gown

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Co-ord Sets

The actress totally rocked in a shimmer bralette and paired it up with a black mini skirt and shimmery jacket

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Airport Look

The Tadap actress kept her airport look cosy in a customised hoodie and black denim shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfy Casuals

Her comfy all-black look in sweat pants and tank top was an easy style to look uber cool!

Image: Pinkvilla

