Tara Sutaria in black outfits
CELEBRITY STYLE
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 3, 2021
Disco Look
If you’re more inclined towards black-hued clothing, Tara Sutaria has donned a few magical pieces that are sure to pack a stunning punch when you emulate them
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Edgy Look
Tara decked up in an Alessandra Rich party number that featured a turtle neck top with cowl and full-sleeves, which she paired with a mini silver wristlet and ankle boots
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Quirk it up!
Working the quirk quotient so darn good, Tara shone bright in this embellished set that entails a thigh-high mini skirt, printed jacket, and a tube top
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Ball Gown
Tara looked gorgeous in a black strapless, floor-length gown by Marmar Halim and complemented it with a pair of embellished pumps detailed with straps at the front
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Brunch Date Inspo
For the love of florals, she wore a breezy mini-length dress with bell sleeves and styled it with a Louis Vuitton tote bag
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Chic in Black
In the picture, Tara can be seen sporting a stylish black playsuit with her classy black shades on
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Sensuous Glam
Tara looked absolutely stunning in her strapless shimmer gown
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Co-ord Sets
The actress totally rocked in a shimmer bralette and paired it up with a black mini skirt and shimmery jacket
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Airport Look
The Tadap actress kept her airport look cosy in a customised hoodie and black denim shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Comfy Casuals
Her comfy all-black look in sweat pants and tank top was an easy style to look uber cool!
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Facts About The Bts Boy Band