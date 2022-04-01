Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
apr 01, 2022
Tara Sutaria in bodycon dresses
Sparkling White
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Tara sparkled in a white body-hugging sleeveless gown that highlighted her curves and featured a scoop neckline
Sassy
Image: CECIL instagram
Bold and sexy, she made us swoon over her ravishing look featuring a mini brown dress with a form-fitting silhouette
For an event, she picked out an all-white attire that consisted of a white mini laser-cut dress and a long white coat
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
All-white avatar
The Tadap actress showed off her gorgeous curves in a strapless white maxi dress that hugged her hourglass figure snugly
Maxi Dress For The Win
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
She then flaunted her accentuated figure in an orange bodycon dress, bearing a sultry silhouette and a one-shoulder sleeve
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Gorgeous Curves
Redefining Elegance
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
She redefined elegance as she picked out a silk satin ivory dress that featured a corset-like bodice
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Tara looked ravishing in a zebra-print mini dress with a cut-out detailing at the midriff
Ravishing Much
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
A sparkly rose gold mini dress with a dramatic train and bodycon silhouette ensured that her look was on point!
Dazzling In Sequins
Image: Pinkvilla
Her strapless black dress with a ruffled train attached to her waist made her stand out
Dramatic Vibes
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
She oozed glam vibes in a bodycon sparkly gown that showed off her gorgeous frame in full light
Glam Queen
