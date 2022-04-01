Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

apr 01, 2022

Tara Sutaria in bodycon dresses

Sparkling White

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Tara sparkled in a white body-hugging sleeveless gown that highlighted her curves and featured a scoop neckline

Sassy

Image: CECIL instagram

Bold and sexy, she made us swoon over her ravishing look featuring a mini brown dress with a form-fitting silhouette

For an event, she picked out an all-white attire that consisted of a white mini laser-cut dress and a long white coat

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

All-white avatar

The Tadap actress showed off her gorgeous curves in a strapless white maxi dress that hugged her hourglass figure snugly

Maxi Dress For The Win

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

She then flaunted her accentuated figure in an orange bodycon dress, bearing a sultry silhouette and a one-shoulder sleeve

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Gorgeous Curves

Redefining Elegance

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

She redefined elegance as she picked out a silk satin ivory dress that featured a corset-like bodice

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Tara looked ravishing in a zebra-print mini dress with a cut-out detailing at the midriff

Ravishing Much

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

A sparkly rose gold mini dress with a dramatic train and bodycon silhouette ensured that her look was on point!

Dazzling In Sequins

Image: Pinkvilla

Her strapless black dress with a ruffled train attached to her waist made her stand out

Dramatic Vibes

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

She oozed glam vibes in a bodycon sparkly gown that showed off her gorgeous frame in full light

Glam Queen

