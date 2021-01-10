Tara Sutaria January 10, 2021
Is A Fan Of Skirts
Rocking the co-ord look, Tara Sutaria picks out a long skirt and pairs it with a matching crop top to complete the look
Tara pulls off the mosaic print ensemble by Debarghya/Navonil in style!
The Student Of The Year 2 actress picks out a printed mini skirt and pairs it with a striped blue shirt for a chic look
She goes all-out in this bright tangerine skirt and jacket
Keeping things simple yet elegant, Tara wore a pristine white skirt with intricate motifs on it
The actress looked sizzling hot in a quirky print mini skirt, blue tube top and bomber jacket
For a movie promotion, Tara picked out a mini ruffled skirt by Topshop and showed us how it’s done!
Taking the monotone route, she opts for a peach-hued skirt and one-shoulder top
And we are completely bowled over by her cool and casual street-style look!
Taking things to the next level, Tara paired a printed mini skirt with an embellished bralette and left us in awe of her style!
Giving us a tip on how to do the party-look right, Tara opts for a ruched black skirt and turtle-neck top by Alessandra Rich
