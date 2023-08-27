Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 27, 2023

Tara Sutaria in chic dresses 

Gorgeous 

Tara Sutaria looked uber-modish in a strapless baby-pink ensemble

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Snazzy

She looked snazzy in a white bodycon dress with a strapless corset fit 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Golden Girl 

The Heropanti 2 actress upped the ante in a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Diva Vibes

Tara left us gasping at her stunning look featuring a backless white dress

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Stop & Stare

The Tadap actress grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a chocolate brown mini dress

Image: CECIL Instagram

Dazzling

Tara dazzled in a rose gold sequinned dress

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Prints Love

She upped the ante in a short black and white zebra print dress 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Vision In White 

She looked like a vision in this satin white dress with a corseted bodice

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She turned heads in a sexy strapless maxi dress that hugged her figure snugly

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Oozing Glam

She looked stunning in a rusty orange bodycon dress 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Stunning

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here