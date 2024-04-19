Heading 3
Tara Sutaria in co-ord sets
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Screaming glamor, Tara nailed the classic combination of black and white in a printed skirt and crop top set
Black & White
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Sutaria looked pretty yet alluring in a black and gold baroque print satin skirt set that complimented her petite figure
Shades of Gold
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Tara made our jaws drop to the floor as she posed in a ravishing red oversized pantsuit set
Ravishing
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Keeping things bold and fierce, the Tadap actress brought her A-style to the table in a pinstriped co-ord set
Boldness Redefined
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Tara Sutaria looked stunning in an ivory fusion set featuring a draped skirt and a sleeveless blouse
Stunner
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
The actress made us stop and stare at her gorgeous look in a sequined black set featuring a long pencil skirt and a strappy crop top
Making Us Stare
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Chic In Brown
For another chic look, Tara picked out a brown faux leather co-ord set that came with straight-cut pants and a sleeveless crop top
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Sutaria showed us orange is that new black in a denim co-ord set that was equal parts trendy and cool
Tangy Shades
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Tara aced the boho chic look in a beige bustier and high-waisted pants set
Boho Chic
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
In this striped oversized blazer and pants set, the actress oozed major chic vibes
Off-beat pairing
