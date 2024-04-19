Heading 3

Tara Sutaria in co-ord sets

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Screaming glamor, Tara nailed the classic combination of black and white in a printed skirt and crop top set

Black & White

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Sutaria looked pretty yet alluring in a black and gold baroque print satin skirt set that complimented her petite figure

Shades of Gold 

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Tara made our jaws drop to the floor as she posed in a ravishing red oversized pantsuit set 

Ravishing

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Keeping things bold and fierce, the Tadap actress brought her A-style to the table in a pinstriped co-ord set 

Boldness Redefined 

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in an ivory fusion set featuring a draped skirt and a sleeveless blouse

Stunner

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

The actress made us stop and stare at her gorgeous look in a sequined black set featuring a long pencil skirt and a strappy crop top

Making Us Stare 

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Chic In Brown 

For another chic look, Tara picked out a brown faux leather co-ord set that came with straight-cut pants and a sleeveless crop top

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram 

Sutaria showed us orange is that new black in a denim co-ord set that was equal parts trendy and cool

Tangy Shades

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Tara aced the boho chic look in a beige bustier and high-waisted pants set

Boho Chic

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

In this striped oversized blazer and pants set, the actress oozed major chic vibes 

Off-beat pairing

