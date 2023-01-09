Tara Sutaria
in her glam element
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 9, 2023
FASHION
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The SOTY 2 star looked every bit stunning in a sparkly black gown doused in sequins and paired with a long black blazer
Serving Looks
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
For a wedding in Mussoorie, she put her most fashionable foot forward in an apple green embellished long jacket sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani
Wedding Glam
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In a molten gold fitted gown with an open-back design, the diva is surely giving us all kinds of holiday glam!
Golden Girl
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress wore a heavily embroidered mauve-hued lehenga choli to spruce up things a little
Desi Glam
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She wowed us with her gorgeous look in a glitzy three-piece lehenga set by Manish Malhotra
Glitzy Affair
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Her sassy look in this white body-hugging gown with strappy sleeves and a scoop neckline left us starstruck!
White Delight
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She rocked a bodycon dress in dripping gold tones accentuated with a feathered hem
Acing Trends
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She dazzled in a skirt and cropped blouse bedecked with ever-charming baroque print in shades of gold and black
Simply Stunning
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She served major style goals in a black tank top with graphic prints and a pair of black shorts and a cropped blue denim jacket
Mood Ultra-glam
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked resplendent in this ivory-white draped satin skirt and an embellished crop top
Fashionista
