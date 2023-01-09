Heading 3

Tara Sutaria
in her glam element 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 9, 2023

FASHION

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The SOTY 2 star looked every bit stunning in a sparkly black gown doused in sequins and paired with a long black blazer

Serving Looks 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

For a wedding in Mussoorie, she put her most fashionable foot forward in an apple green embellished long jacket sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani

Wedding Glam

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

In a molten gold fitted gown with an open-back design, the diva is surely giving us all kinds of holiday glam! 

Golden Girl 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress wore a heavily embroidered mauve-hued lehenga choli to spruce up things a little

Desi Glam 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She wowed us with her gorgeous look in a glitzy three-piece lehenga set by Manish Malhotra

Glitzy Affair 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Her sassy look in this white body-hugging gown with strappy sleeves and a scoop neckline left us starstruck! 

White Delight 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She rocked a bodycon dress in dripping gold tones accentuated with a feathered hem

Acing Trends

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She dazzled in a skirt and cropped blouse bedecked with ever-charming baroque print in shades of gold and black

Simply Stunning

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She served major style goals in a black tank top with graphic prints and a pair of black shorts and a cropped blue denim jacket

Mood Ultra-glam 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked resplendent in this ivory-white draped satin skirt and an embellished crop top

Fashionista 

