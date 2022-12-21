Heading 3

Tara Sutaria in lehengas 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Dazzling pink

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked breathtaking in her pink embroidered lehenga choli by Gauri and Nainika

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Posing in a black solid blouse and a feather textured choli, Tara’s look was a complete hit

Black much 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Turning up the heat in a beautiful sequined lehenga with a matching strapless blouse from the collection of Manish Malhotra, she looked like a total stunner

Total stunner 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

She was a vision in a white Manish Malhotra lehenga with a sheer embroidered dupatta, a plunging neckline blouse accessorized with a statement necklace

Pristine white 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara looks oh-so-stunning in her Falguni and Shane Peacock white lehenga, paired with a sleek bun and statement earrings. Clearly, white lehengas are Tara's favorite for a wedding look

Wedding guest style 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

The actress was dressed in a gorgeous embroidered blue lehenga and matching dupatta and blouse from Gaurav Gupta and subtle makeup and jewelry completed her look

Looking bluetiful 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

She oozed sass and panache in a pastel pink lehenga from Punit Balana’s collection and styled it with soft curls and diamond earrings

Pretty in pink 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

She looked stunning in her dreamy white and silver-embroidered lehenga, featuring a plunging neckline blouse, sheer dupatta, and a delicate choker

Royal affair 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara was all about the glam in her pastel pink and silver-embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre. She styled her hair in a sleek updo and adorned her look with a diamond choker

Glitz and glamour

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

She kept her look simple yet chic, opting for a solid white lehenga with a ruffled hemline and a voluminous dupatta and adding a touch of gold with her earrings

Divine in white 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

In a silver embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, Tara teamed it with a bustier blouse and a sheer dupatta, looking ravishing as always

Stylish much 

