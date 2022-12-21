Tara Sutaria in lehengas
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 21, 2022
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Dazzling pink
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked breathtaking in her pink embroidered lehenga choli by Gauri and Nainika
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Posing in a black solid blouse and a feather textured choli, Tara’s look was a complete hit
Black much
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Turning up the heat in a beautiful sequined lehenga with a matching strapless blouse from the collection of Manish Malhotra, she looked like a total stunner
Total stunner
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She was a vision in a white Manish Malhotra lehenga with a sheer embroidered dupatta, a plunging neckline blouse accessorized with a statement necklace
Pristine white
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looks oh-so-stunning in her Falguni and Shane Peacock white lehenga, paired with a sleek bun and statement earrings. Clearly, white lehengas are Tara's favorite for a wedding look
Wedding guest style
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress was dressed in a gorgeous embroidered blue lehenga and matching dupatta and blouse from Gaurav Gupta and subtle makeup and jewelry completed her look
Looking bluetiful
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She oozed sass and panache in a pastel pink lehenga from Punit Balana’s collection and styled it with soft curls and diamond earrings
Pretty in pink
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked stunning in her dreamy white and silver-embroidered lehenga, featuring a plunging neckline blouse, sheer dupatta, and a delicate choker
Royal affair
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara was all about the glam in her pastel pink and silver-embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre. She styled her hair in a sleek updo and adorned her look with a diamond choker
Glitz and glamour
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She kept her look simple yet chic, opting for a solid white lehenga with a ruffled hemline and a voluminous dupatta and adding a touch of gold with her earrings
Divine in white
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In a silver embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, Tara teamed it with a bustier blouse and a sheer dupatta, looking ravishing as always
Stylish much
