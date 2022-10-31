Heading 3

Tara Sutaria
in mini dresses

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress stunned in a white buttoned-down blazer dress by Massimo Dutti.

Power dressing

Image: Megan Concessio Instagram 

Acing the corset look in a black and white printed strapless dress and accessorized with statement gold earrings she looked captivating.

Black and white

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a glitter dress by Nicole Felicia Couture and styled it with nude lips and beach waves.

Glitterati 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

The actress exuded simplicity and charm in a black floral printed dress and accessorized it with sleek hair and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Pretty in Prints

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

For her dinner party, Tara Sutaria accessorized her look with a dazzling white dress, golden heels, and a Chanel bag.

Dazzling white

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

While getting her piano lessons, Tara Sutaria showed sported a pink printed dress with a silver embellished crop jacket.

Piano girl

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara looked incredibly cute and gorgeous in a fuschia pink balloon dress, styled with a waist belt for that snatched look.

Fuschia pink

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

The actress sizzled in a one-shoulder brown mini-dress by Mannat Gupta and Louboutin nude heels.

Brown on brown

Image: Megan Concessio Instagram

Donning an all-white look in a lace-textured strapless dress with a long blazer and white heels, Tara looked like a true fashionista.

Monochrome white

Image: Megan Concessio Instagram

Can she get any more gorgeous? Tara Sutaria oozed glamour in a white and black striped strapless dress with a matching blazer and looked like a million bucks.

Striping a pose

