Tara Sutaria
in mini dresses
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress stunned in a white buttoned-down blazer dress by Massimo Dutti.
Image: Megan Concessio Instagram
Acing the corset look in a black and white printed strapless dress and accessorized with statement gold earrings she looked captivating.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a glitter dress by Nicole Felicia Couture and styled it with nude lips and beach waves.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress exuded simplicity and charm in a black floral printed dress and accessorized it with sleek hair and a Louis Vuitton bag.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For her dinner party, Tara Sutaria accessorized her look with a dazzling white dress, golden heels, and a Chanel bag.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
While getting her piano lessons, Tara Sutaria showed sported a pink printed dress with a silver embellished crop jacket.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked incredibly cute and gorgeous in a fuschia pink balloon dress, styled with a waist belt for that snatched look.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress sizzled in a one-shoulder brown mini-dress by Mannat Gupta and Louboutin nude heels.
Image: Megan Concessio Instagram
Donning an all-white look in a lace-textured strapless dress with a long blazer and white heels, Tara looked like a true fashionista.
Image: Megan Concessio Instagram
Can she get any more gorgeous? Tara Sutaria oozed glamour in a white and black striped strapless dress with a matching blazer and looked like a million bucks.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.