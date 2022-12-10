Heading 3

Tara Sutaria
 In modish dresses 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Power dressing

The Ek Villain Returns star wowed in a sleek white buttoned-down blazer dress by Massimo Dutti that was sure to turn heads

Image: Megan Concessio Instagram 

She made a stunning statement in a strapless black and white printed dress and gold statement earrings - the corset look was perfect!

Black and white 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria was a vision in a glittery Nicole Felicia Couture dress, with her soft beach waves and nude lips adding the perfect finishing touches

Glitterati 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

The actress radiated effortless elegance in a timeless black floral printed dress, complemented with sleek hair and an iconic Louis Vuitton bag

Pretty in Prints

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria dazzled in a white dress at her dinner party, pairing it with golden heels to create a look that left us all absolutely breathless

Dazzling white 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria looked stunning as she attended her piano lessons, sporting a pink printed dress paired with a dazzling silver embellished crop jacket

Piano girl

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara looked absolutely stunning in her fuschia pink balloon dress, stylishly cinched at the waist for an enviable figure

Fuschia pink 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress turned heads in a stunning one-shoulder mini-dress by Mannat Gupta and Louboutin nude heels

Brown on brown

Image: Megan Concessio Instagram

Tara made a sartorial statement as she showed up in an all-white ensemble featuring a lace-textured strapless dress, a long blazer, and white heels - looking like a true fashionista!

Monochrome white

Image: Megan Concessio Instagram

Tara Sutaria sizzled in a stunning white and black striped ensemble – a strapless dress and matching blazer – looking absolutely gorgeous 

Striping a pose

