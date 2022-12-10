Tara Sutaria
In modish dresses
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Power dressing
The Ek Villain Returns star wowed in a sleek white buttoned-down blazer dress by Massimo Dutti that was sure to turn heads
Image: Megan Concessio Instagram
She made a stunning statement in a strapless black and white printed dress and gold statement earrings - the corset look was perfect!
Black and white
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria was a vision in a glittery Nicole Felicia Couture dress, with her soft beach waves and nude lips adding the perfect finishing touches
Glitterati
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress radiated effortless elegance in a timeless black floral printed dress, complemented with sleek hair and an iconic Louis Vuitton bag
Pretty in Prints
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria dazzled in a white dress at her dinner party, pairing it with golden heels to create a look that left us all absolutely breathless
Dazzling white
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looked stunning as she attended her piano lessons, sporting a pink printed dress paired with a dazzling silver embellished crop jacket
Piano girl
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked absolutely stunning in her fuschia pink balloon dress, stylishly cinched at the waist for an enviable figure
Fuschia pink
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress turned heads in a stunning one-shoulder mini-dress by Mannat Gupta and Louboutin nude heels
Brown on brown
Image: Megan Concessio Instagram
Tara made a sartorial statement as she showed up in an all-white ensemble featuring a lace-textured strapless dress, a long blazer, and white heels - looking like a true fashionista!
Monochrome white
Image: Megan Concessio Instagram
Tara Sutaria sizzled in a stunning white and black striped ensemble – a strapless dress and matching blazer – looking absolutely gorgeous
Striping a pose
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.