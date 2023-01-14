Tara Sutaria in strapless outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 14, 2023
FASHION
Heading 3
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In a strapless white body-hugging dress with a corseted bodice, Tara ensures that all eyes are on her
White Delight
Heading 3
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
The Heropanti 2 actress looked stunning in a strapless Artinë dress with a sweetheart neckline and a feathered hem
Golden Girl
Tara Sutaria in modish dresses
Style black outfits like Tara Sutaria
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She dazzles like a diva in this strapless evening gown by Marmar Halim
Black Beauty
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She served ultra-glamorous vibes in a lavish black gown with a fitted bodice
Glamorous Much
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She wore her staple wide-legged jeans with a body-hugging strapless top
Edgy
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The diva made a striking case for corset tops by wearing an off-white strapless crop top with matching jeans
Corset Version
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She turns heads in a black and white zebra print dress with a strapless neckline
Prints Love
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this satin white dress with a strapless neck and corseted bodice
Vision In White
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara dialled up the drama in a shimmery rose gold sequinned dress
Shimmer & Shine
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.