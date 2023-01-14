Heading 3

Tara Sutaria in strapless outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 14, 2023

FASHION

Heading 3

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

In a strapless white body-hugging dress with a corseted bodice, Tara ensures that all eyes are on her

White Delight

Heading 3

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

The Heropanti 2 actress looked stunning in a strapless Artinë dress with a sweetheart neckline and a feathered hem

Golden Girl

Tara Sutaria in modish dresses

Style black outfits like Tara Sutaria

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She dazzles like a diva in this strapless evening gown by Marmar Halim 

Black Beauty

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She served ultra-glamorous vibes in a lavish black gown with a fitted bodice

Glamorous Much

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She wore her staple wide-legged jeans with a body-hugging strapless top 

Edgy

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The diva made a striking case for corset tops by wearing an off-white strapless crop top with matching jeans

Corset Version

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She turns heads in a black and white zebra print dress with a strapless neckline 

Prints Love

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this satin white dress with a strapless neck and corseted bodice

Vision In White 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara dialled up the drama in a shimmery rose gold sequinned dress

Shimmer & Shine

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here