JULY 02, 2023
Tara Sutaria in stunning lehengas
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara Sutaria looked glamorous in a stunning black Aisha Rao lehenga that came with a short veil
Glamorous
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga and statement jewellery
Magical
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Contemporary
She redefined elegance in this black and white signature cord leaf lehenga
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
The Tadap actress looked radiant in a bespoke turquoise lehenga
Radiant
Image: Sanjev Marwaaha’s Instagram
She served major festive style inspiration in a sparkly red choli and a flared lehenga skirt paired with a sparkling dupatta
Festive Style
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She looked resplendent in a pastel lehenga made with a mulmul base
Pastel Magic
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She is a vision in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with embroidery and sequins
Glorious In White
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She served a glam wedding-guest look in a blush pink lehenga by Anita Dongre
Wedding Guest Look
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She looked ethereal in a milky white and soft gold lehenga
Million Bucks
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She dolled up in a lovely sunshine yellow lehenga and a statement diamond choker
Sunshine
