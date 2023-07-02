Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 02, 2023

Tara Sutaria in stunning lehengas

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara Sutaria looked glamorous in a stunning black Aisha Rao lehenga that came with a short veil

Glamorous

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga and statement jewellery

Magical

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Contemporary

She redefined elegance in this black and white signature cord leaf lehenga

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

The Tadap actress looked radiant in a bespoke turquoise lehenga

Radiant

Image: Sanjev Marwaaha’s Instagram

She served major festive style inspiration in a sparkly red choli and a flared lehenga skirt paired with a sparkling dupatta

Festive Style

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She looked resplendent in a pastel lehenga made with a mulmul base

Pastel Magic

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram

She is a vision in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with embroidery and sequins

Glorious In White

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She served a glam wedding-guest look in a blush pink lehenga by Anita Dongre

Wedding Guest Look

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She looked ethereal in a milky white and soft gold lehenga

Million Bucks

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She dolled up in a lovely sunshine yellow lehenga and a statement diamond choker

Sunshine

