Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 05, 2023
Tara Sutaria in stunning white outfits
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria enjoys her vacay days in a white bikini top and matching bottoms
Vacay Style
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a black and white swimsuit
Gorgeous
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She looked stunning in a white mini laser-cut dress and a white long coat
Pretty In A Mini Dress
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She exuded bombshell vibes in a strapless white midi dress
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
This white slip dress with a corset bodice ensured that all eyes were on her
Stunning Diva
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked cool in a summer outfit featuring a white cropped tee and blue denim shorts
Cool Girl Summer
Image: Pinkvilla
Her all-white look featuring white shorts and a matching tube top is on point
Chic Style
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked glamorous in a pair of flared white trousers, a strapless crop top, and a sheer white dramatic cape
Unique All-White Look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Tadap actress slayed in a white double-breasted blazer dress from Massimo Dutti
Smart And Stylish
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She aced a winter look in a white turtleneck sweater, a white jacket, and matching formal pants
Winter-ready In White
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.