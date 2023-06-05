Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 05, 2023

Tara Sutaria in stunning white outfits 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria enjoys her vacay days in a white bikini top and matching bottoms

Vacay Style

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a black and white swimsuit

Gorgeous

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She looked stunning in a white mini laser-cut dress and a white long coat

Pretty In A Mini Dress

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She exuded bombshell vibes in a strapless white midi dress 

Bombshell Vibes 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

This white slip dress with a corset bodice ensured that all eyes were on her

Stunning Diva

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked cool in a summer outfit featuring a white cropped tee and blue denim shorts 

Cool Girl Summer 

Image: Pinkvilla

Her all-white look featuring white shorts and a matching tube top is on point

Chic Style

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked glamorous in a pair of flared white trousers, a strapless crop top, and a sheer white dramatic cape 

Unique All-White Look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Tadap actress slayed in a white double-breasted blazer dress from Massimo Dutti 

Smart And Stylish

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She aced a winter look in a white turtleneck sweater, a white jacket, and matching formal pants

Winter-ready In White

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here