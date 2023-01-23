Heading 3

Tara Sutaria is a stunner in lehengas

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The diva served modern glam in a stunning black Aisha Rao creation featuring a short sheer veil

Modern Glam

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga choli and statement jewellery

Mauve Magic

Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram 

She painted the town red in a sparkly red embellished choli, a flared lehenga skirt, and a sparkling dupatta

Festive Look 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Her monochrome look in this black and white signature cord leaf lehenga is on fleek

Contemporary Touch

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She is an absolute delight in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with floral embroidery and sequins 

Vision In White 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She redefined elegance in a beautiful pastel lehenga with a mulmul base and dori work

Pastel Love 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Tadap actress looked resplendent in a bespoke turquoise lehenga 

What A Beauty 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She decked up perfectly in a blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga for a wedding

Wedding Guest Style 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

And for another wedding, she picked out a milky white and soft gold lehenga and turned heads in it 

Million Bucks 

