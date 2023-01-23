Tara Sutaria is a stunner in lehengas
JAN 23, 2023
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The diva served modern glam in a stunning black Aisha Rao creation featuring a short sheer veil
Modern Glam
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga choli and statement jewellery
Mauve Magic
Image: Sanjev Marwaaha Instagram
She painted the town red in a sparkly red embellished choli, a flared lehenga skirt, and a sparkling dupatta
Festive Look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Her monochrome look in this black and white signature cord leaf lehenga is on fleek
Contemporary Touch
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She is an absolute delight in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with floral embroidery and sequins
Vision In White
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She redefined elegance in a beautiful pastel lehenga with a mulmul base and dori work
Pastel Love
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Tadap actress looked resplendent in a bespoke turquoise lehenga
What A Beauty
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She decked up perfectly in a blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga for a wedding
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
And for another wedding, she picked out a milky white and soft gold lehenga and turned heads in it
Million Bucks
