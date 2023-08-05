pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
August 05, 2023
Tara Sutaria is a vision in lehengas
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara Sutaria spelled charm in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga
Charming
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She served some stunning desi goals in a bespoke turquoise lehenga
Style Goals
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Contemporary
She redefined elegance in a contemporary black and white cord leaf lehenga
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
This black lehenga came with a short veil and elevated her glam quotient
Glam Quotient
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
The Tadap actress looked radiant in a pastel lehenga with a mulmul base
Pastel Love
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
Tara is a delight to watch in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with sequins
Delightful
Image: Sanjev Marwaaha’s Instagram
She painted the town red in a sparkly lehenga
Festive Style
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga by Anita Dongre
Gorgeous
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Her milky white and soft gold lehenga is simply flawless
Million Bucks
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
She gleamed in this sunshine yellow lehenga paired with a diamond choker
Sunshine
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.