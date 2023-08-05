Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 05, 2023

Tara Sutaria is a vision in lehengas

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara Sutaria spelled charm in a heavily embroidered mauve lehenga 

Charming

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She served some stunning desi goals in a bespoke turquoise lehenga 

Style Goals

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Contemporary 

She redefined elegance in a contemporary black and white cord leaf lehenga

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

This black lehenga came with a short veil and elevated her glam quotient 

Glam Quotient 

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

The Tadap actress looked radiant in a pastel lehenga with a mulmul base

Pastel Love

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram 

Tara is a delight to watch in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with sequins 

Delightful

Image: Sanjev Marwaaha’s Instagram

She painted the town red in a sparkly lehenga 

Festive Style

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga by Anita Dongre

Gorgeous

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Her milky white and soft gold lehenga is simply flawless

Million Bucks 

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram 

She gleamed in this sunshine yellow lehenga paired with a diamond choker 

Sunshine

