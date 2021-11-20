Rishika Shah
Nov 20, 2021
Tara Sutaria Looking Radiant in White
Fashion
Tara wore a white and gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra with a sleeveless blouse.
White & gold
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
Tara Sutaria wore an all-white lehenga with a strappy blouse by Gaurav Gupta.
all-white
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
Tara walked the ramp for Shehlaa Khan as a modern bride in a Tulle Lehenga.
modern bride
(Image - Shehlaa Khan Instagram)
She dressed in White Flared Pants teamed with a crop top and a front cape
flared pants
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
Tara teamed a white off-shoulder crop top with denims for a casual OOTD look.
denims for the win
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
Tara looked glamorous in a mini white blazer dress with a deep neckline.
blazer dress
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
Tara opted for a while contemporary lehenga with a cape by Anamika Khanna.
cape affair
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
Tara looked like an angel in a minimalistic white lehenga from a label Silai.
Shimmer & silk
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
Tara represented her name in this gorgeous Satin white dress by Sunaina Khera.
satin dress
(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)
