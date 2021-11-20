Rishika Shah

Nov 20, 2021

Tara Sutaria Looking Radiant in White

Fashion

Tara wore a white and gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra with a sleeveless blouse.

White & gold

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Tara Sutaria wore an all-white lehenga with a strappy blouse by Gaurav Gupta.

all-white

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Tara walked the ramp for Shehlaa Khan as a modern bride in a Tulle Lehenga.

modern bride

(Image - Shehlaa Khan Instagram)

She dressed in White Flared Pants teamed with a crop top and a front cape

flared pants

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Tara teamed a white off-shoulder crop top with denims for a casual OOTD look.

denims for the win

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Tara looked glamorous in a mini white blazer dress with a deep neckline.

blazer dress

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Tara opted for a while contemporary lehenga with a cape by Anamika Khanna. 

cape affair

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Tara looked like an angel in a minimalistic white lehenga from a label Silai.

Shimmer & silk

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Tara represented her name in this gorgeous Satin white dress by Sunaina Khera.

satin dress

(Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram)

