Nov 20, 2021

Tara Sutaria looks cool in a casual top

A fan of stylish basic wear, Tara loves to keep things uber cool in a host of casual tops

Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram

She picked out a high-neck ribbed white top and clubbed it with white pants and a matching blazer to finish off her stylish winter look

Credits: Avi Gowariker

For a party-ready look, she styled her black mini skirt with a full-sleeve cowl-neck top in a matching shade

Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram

For a late night comfy look, she opted for a pair of grey trousers and styled them with a cropped black top

Credits: Pinkvilla

She picked out a trendy tie-dye top and clubbed it with a pair of denim shorts for a cool and stylish off-duty look

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tara looked stunning in high-waist denim jeans and a bodyfit printed top with strappy sleeves

Credits: Pinkvilla

During the promotions of her movie, she was seen in a cropped white ribbed top and a pair of skinny fit jeans

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

For a fun Indo-western look, the actress teamed her long floral skirt with a neutral-toned tank top and a tassel necklace

Credits: Pinkvilla Raw

Last but not the least, this simple yet stylish look of Tara in a white crop top with patent leather pants is one of our all-time favourites!

Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram

