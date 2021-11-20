NEENAZ
Tara Sutaria looks cool in a casual top
A fan of stylish basic wear, Tara loves to keep things uber cool in a host of casual tops
Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram
She picked out a high-neck ribbed white top and clubbed it with white pants and a matching blazer to finish off her stylish winter look
Credits: Avi Gowariker
For a party-ready look, she styled her black mini skirt with a full-sleeve cowl-neck top in a matching shade
Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram
For a late night comfy look, she opted for a pair of grey trousers and styled them with a cropped black top
Credits: Pinkvilla
She picked out a trendy tie-dye top and clubbed it with a pair of denim shorts for a cool and stylish off-duty look
Credits: Pinkvilla
Tara looked stunning in high-waist denim jeans and a bodyfit printed top with strappy sleeves
Credits: Pinkvilla
During the promotions of her movie, she was seen in a cropped white ribbed top and a pair of skinny fit jeans
Credits: Pinkvilla Raw
For a fun Indo-western look, the actress teamed her long floral skirt with a neutral-toned tank top and a tassel necklace
Credits: Pinkvilla Raw
Last but not the least, this simple yet stylish look of Tara in a white crop top with patent leather pants is one of our all-time favourites!
Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram
