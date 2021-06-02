Tara Sutaria Looks Fab In Mini Skirts June 02, 2021
First on the list, we have this jaw-dropping I Love Pretty number. A side slitted skirt paired with an embellished bandeau and a blazer jacket made us stop and stare!
Tara blessed us with another show-stopping outfit in all black! She picked out an Alessandra Rich party number that came with a ruched black skirt for that extra bit of oomph
She then opted for a neon mini skirt. Keeping things easy, she paired the skirt with a black corset top and a white tee combo
Showing us how to slay in orange, the ‘SOTY 2’ actress decked up in a tangerine-hued mini skirt, a cropped tee and a matching sporty jacket
For one of her promo looks, she donned a casual avatar by opting for a white short skirt with slits, a striped top and an olive green jacket
The diva went all out in a H&M co-ord set. The funky number came with a mini skirt that had tribal prints all over, a blue bandeau top and a printed bomber jacket
Keeping things casual, Tara opted for a micro mini skirt and paired it with a yellow tank top that added a sporty touch
Channelling her inner boho girl in a short printed skirt, an embellished golden bustier top with a shrug-like cover-up, she looked exceptionally gorgeous!
Bringing the best of both worlds in a pretty look, Tara left us floored in a heavily embellished skirt with mirror work on it
Putting her best trendy foot forward, she styled this trendy graphic skirt with a striped shirt and a pair of chunky sneakers
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla