Tara Sutaria looks stunning in black
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 7, 2022
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara shared a BTS photo from her recent shoot, looking fab in a pair of black joggers and a black crop top.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She is a stunner in this three-piece black co-ord set featuring abstract marble prints.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She turned show-stopper for Rimzim Dadu’s 15-year anniversary event in a signature black and white cord leaf lehenga set.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She wore a corseted all-black playsuit that is equal parts chic and fuss-free.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress channelled her inner diva in a monochrome black bodycon gown and a diamond choker.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Her party-ready look in this all-black sequinned skirt and crop top co-ord set is worth bookmarking.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She is a sight to behold in a black strapless Marmar Halim evening gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked ultra-glamorous in a lavish black gown with a fitted bodice.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She rocked a chic head-to-toe black look featuring a mini black skirt, a full-sleeve black top, and black boots.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She aced the casual aerodrome fashion by opting for biker shorts and an oversized sweatshirt.
