Heading 3

Tara Sutaria looks stunning in black

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara shared a BTS photo from her recent shoot, looking fab in a pair of black joggers and a black crop top. 

Fab In Casuals

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

She is a stunner in this three-piece black co-ord set featuring abstract marble prints.

Stunner

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She turned show-stopper for Rimzim Dadu’s 15-year anniversary event in a signature black and white cord leaf lehenga set. 

Desi Girl

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She wore a corseted all-black playsuit that is equal parts chic and fuss-free. 

Keeping It Cool

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress channelled her inner diva in a monochrome black bodycon gown and a diamond choker.

Diva Vibes

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Her party-ready look in this all-black sequinned skirt and crop top co-ord set is worth bookmarking. 

Sparkles & Shine

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She is a sight to behold in a black strapless Marmar Halim evening gown with a thigh-high slit.

Vision In Black

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked ultra-glamorous in a lavish black gown with a fitted bodice. 

Glamorous In Gown

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She rocked a chic head-to-toe black look featuring a mini black skirt, a full-sleeve black top, and black boots. 

Back To Black

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She aced the casual aerodrome fashion by opting for biker shorts and an oversized sweatshirt. 

Airport Style

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here