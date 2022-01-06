Fashion
Tara Sutaria loves all-white outfits
Sparkle And Shine
Tara Sutaria left us in awe of her beauty as she turned muse to Falguni & Shane Peacock in a stunning white ehenga set decked with crystal and embroidery work.
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Breathtaking
Tara Sutaria looked absolutely breathtaking in a white bodycon Club London dress that she wore for Christmas brunch last year
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Elegant As Always
For the promo look of her movie Tadap, stylist Meagan Concessio decked her up in an elegant silk satin corset dress and nude pumps
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Glamorous And Sassy
Tara kept things glam and sassy in a deep-neck strappy dress that we think is perfect for a date night or dinner party
Image: Pinkvilla
Pretty In A Mini Dress
During a movie promo event, she slipped into a pretty white mini dress by Manish Malhotra
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Casual Off-duty Look
Even her casual off-duty looks must include white outfits, and this white crop top paired with high-waisted white joggers serve as proof!
Image: Pinkvilla
Charming In A Lehenga
At the screening event of Marjaavaan, the diva looked charming in an all-white organza lehenga
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Minimalistic Desi Look
Her minimal yet elegant desi look that included white chikankari kurta and matching palazzos has our heart!
Image: Pinkvilla
Unique All-White Look
Her glam look in flared white trousers, a strapless crop top and a sheer white dramatic cape is every bit unique
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Smart And Stylish
Looking crisp as hell, she slayed in a white double-breasted blazer dress from Massimo Dutti
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Winter-ready In White
And her stylish winter look in a white turtleneck sweater, a white jacket and matching formal pants is our all time favourite
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
