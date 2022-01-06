Fashion

Jan 06, 2022

Tara Sutaria loves all-white outfits

Sparkle And Shine

Tara Sutaria left us in awe of her beauty as she turned muse to Falguni & Shane Peacock in a stunning white ehenga set decked with crystal and embroidery work.

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Breathtaking

Tara Sutaria looked absolutely breathtaking in a white bodycon Club London dress that she wore for Christmas brunch last year

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Elegant As Always

For the promo look of her movie Tadap, stylist Meagan Concessio decked her up in an elegant silk satin corset dress and nude pumps

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Glamorous And Sassy

Tara kept things glam and sassy in a deep-neck strappy dress that we think is perfect for a date night or dinner party

Image: Pinkvilla

Pretty In A Mini Dress

During a movie promo event, she slipped into a pretty white mini dress by Manish Malhotra

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Casual Off-duty Look

Even her casual off-duty looks must include white outfits, and this white crop top paired with high-waisted white joggers serve as proof!

Image: Pinkvilla

Charming In A Lehenga

At the screening event of Marjaavaan, the diva looked charming in an all-white organza lehenga

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Minimalistic Desi Look

Her minimal yet elegant desi look that included white chikankari kurta and matching palazzos has our heart!

Image: Pinkvilla

Unique All-White Look

Her glam look in flared white trousers, a strapless crop top and a sheer white dramatic cape is every bit unique

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Smart And Stylish

Looking crisp as hell, she slayed in a white double-breasted blazer dress from Massimo Dutti

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Winter-ready In White

And her stylish winter look in a white turtleneck sweater, a white jacket and matching formal pants is our all time favourite

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

