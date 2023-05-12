pinkvilla
MAY 12, 2023
Tara Sutaria loves strapless outfits
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looked super-stylish in a strapless baby-pink gown
Pretty In Pink
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked striking in a white bodycon dress with a strapless corset fit
Striking
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Heropanti 2 actress upped the ante in a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline
Golden Girl
Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram
Tara looked chic in her wide-legged jeans paired with a body-hugging strapless top
Edgy
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She exuded glam vibes in a strapless evening gown by Marmar Halim
Black Beauty
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This off-white strapless crop top with matching jeans looked perfect on her
Corset Version
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She oozed glam in a lavish black gown with a fitted bodice
Glamorous
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She brought the right amount of shimmer and shine in a rose gold sequinned dress
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked ravishing in a black and white zebra print dress
Prints Love
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked like a vision in this satin white dress with a strapless neck and corseted bodice
Vision In White
