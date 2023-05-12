Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 12, 2023

Tara Sutaria loves strapless outfits 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looked super-stylish in a strapless baby-pink gown

Pretty In Pink

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked striking in a white bodycon dress with a strapless corset fit 

Striking 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Heropanti 2 actress upped the ante in a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline

Golden Girl 

Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram

Tara looked chic in her wide-legged jeans paired with a body-hugging strapless top 

Edgy 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She exuded glam vibes in a strapless evening gown by Marmar Halim 

Black Beauty

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

This off-white strapless crop top with matching jeans looked perfect on her 

Corset Version 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She oozed glam in a lavish black gown with a fitted bodice

Glamorous 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She brought the right amount of shimmer and shine in a rose gold sequinned dress

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked ravishing in a black and white zebra print dress 

Prints Love

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked like a vision in this satin white dress with a strapless neck and corseted bodice

Vision In White 

