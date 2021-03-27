Looks Of Tara Sutaria
Best Lehenga March 27, 2021
Tara Sutaria has an envious collection of designer lehengas. Case in point, this Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor mirror-work rani pink lehenga is a show-stealer!
For the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Tara picked out a milky white and soft gold lehenga that she styled with a statement choker and matching earrings
Stepping out in an embellished lehenga by Anita Dongre, the Marjaavaan actress left us floored in another head-to-toe traditional look!
Tara looked like a modern princess in a pastel pink lehenga as she walked the ramp for designer Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week
Her floral pink lehenga that came with hand-painted detailing on it is undoubtedly an exquisite choice for summer weddings
Taking things a notch higher, Tara picked out a white lehenga that came with an extravagant blouse and a flared skirt
For an event in the city, the millennial actress dolled up in a lovely sunshine yellow lehenga. A statement diamond choker further completed her glam look
For the promotion of ‘Marjaavaan’, she donned a pristine white lehenga that included a strappy white blouse, a voluminous ruffle skirt and a matching dupatta
Taking to her Instagram handle, the young diva shared her Diwali look where she is seen wearing a simple yet edgy off-white lehenga
Trust Tara Sutaria to give an interesting spin to the traditional outfits. Case in point, this golden Anamika Khanna number is perfect for an Indo-western look
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla