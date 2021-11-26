Tara Sutaria’s best looks in co-ords
NOV 26, 2021
Zebra-print co-ord
Taking things up a notch, Tara picked out a mini dress and a long jacket
Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram
Houndstooth co-ord set
For a formal look, she paired her houndstooth pants with a matching blazer
Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram
Leather co-ord
She looked like a bombshell in these tapered leather pants and a matching crop
Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram
Printed skirt and top set
For a promo look, she wore an aztec-print midi skirt with a matching crop top
Credits: Ami Patel instagram
Mini skirt and black tube top
She looked ravishing in an edgy tube top and a glittery mini skirt
Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram
Denim co-ord
Keeping things trendy, she sported an orange denim jacket and matching mini skirt
Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram
Pink athleisure set
In a casual hot pink co-ord set, Tara managed to grab all eyeballs!
Credits: Pinkvilla
White trousers and blazer
She kept things formal in a pair of white tailored trousers and a blazer
Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram
White co-ord with a bralette
And spruced things up by wearing a bralette with her white formal co-ord set
Image credits: Pinkvilla
Checkered co-ord
For a fuss-free look, she picked out checkered pants and a matching crop top
Credits: Pinkvilla
