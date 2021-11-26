Tara Sutaria’s best looks in co-ords 

NOV 26, 2021

Zebra-print co-ord

Taking things up a notch, Tara picked out a mini dress and a long jacket

Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram

Houndstooth co-ord set

For a formal look, she paired her houndstooth pants with a matching blazer

Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram

Leather co-ord

She looked like a bombshell in these tapered leather pants and a matching crop

Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram

Printed skirt and top set

For a promo look, she wore an aztec-print midi skirt with a matching crop top

Credits: Ami Patel instagram

Mini skirt and black tube top

She looked ravishing in an edgy tube top and a glittery mini skirt

Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram

Denim co-ord

Keeping things trendy, she sported an orange denim jacket and matching mini skirt

Credits: Tara Sutaria instagram

Pink athleisure set

In a casual hot pink co-ord set, Tara managed to grab all eyeballs!

Credits: Pinkvilla

White trousers and blazer

She kept things formal in a pair of white tailored trousers and a blazer

Credits: Meagan Concessio instagram

White co-ord with a bralette

And spruced things up by wearing a bralette with her white formal co-ord set

Image credits: Pinkvilla

Checkered co-ord

For a fuss-free look, she picked out checkered pants and a matching crop top

Credits: Pinkvilla

