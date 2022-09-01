Heading 3
Tara Sutaria’s best looks in lehengas
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 01, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara made our hearts skip a beat as she turned show-stopper in a signature cord leaf lehenga set for Rimzim Dadu’s 15-year anniversary showcase
Show Stopping
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Her ivory designer lehenga adorned with beautiful floral embroidery in white and grey and enchanting details with sequins looked every inch stunning!
Vision In White
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Tadap star struck a pose in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga that came with a full-sleeve blouse and a matching opulent lehenga
Stunning As Always
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress dazzled in an embroidered blue lehenga featuring floral designs running alongside peacock motifs made
with golden fabric
Dazzling In Blue
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Serving us with a breathtaking look, Tara posed in a multi-coloured Ritu Kumar lehenga that consisted of a printed ruffle-sleeve blouse and a floral pattern skirt
Glam Wedding Look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She was a vision to behold in Punit Balana’s blush pink lehenga and emerald and gold dangler earrings
Pretty In Pastels
For the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, she picked out a milky white and soft gold lehenga, a statement choker and matching earrings
Like A Million Bucks
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For a photoshoot, she slipped into a bespoke turquoise lehenga and served us with some classic bridesmaid look
Beauty In Blue
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In an exquisite blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga that she wore at a wedding, Tara ensured that all eyes were on her!
Exquisite Wedding Guest Style
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
For an event in the city, she decked up in a beautiful sunshine yellow lehenga and a statement diamond choker
Bright In Yellow
