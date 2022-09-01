Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s best looks in lehengas 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara made our hearts skip a beat as she turned show-stopper in a signature cord leaf lehenga set for Rimzim Dadu’s 15-year anniversary showcase

Show Stopping

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

Her ivory designer lehenga adorned with beautiful floral embroidery in white and grey and enchanting details with sequins looked every inch stunning!

Vision In White

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Tadap star struck a pose in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga that came with a full-sleeve blouse and a matching opulent lehenga

Stunning As Always

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress dazzled in an embroidered blue lehenga featuring floral designs running alongside peacock motifs made
 with golden fabric

Dazzling In Blue

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Serving us with a breathtaking look, Tara posed in a multi-coloured Ritu Kumar lehenga that consisted of a printed ruffle-sleeve blouse and a floral pattern skirt

Glam Wedding Look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She was a vision to behold in Punit Balana’s blush pink lehenga and emerald and gold dangler earrings

Pretty In Pastels

For the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, she picked out a milky white and soft gold lehenga, a statement choker and matching earrings

Like A Million Bucks

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

For a photoshoot, she slipped into a bespoke turquoise lehenga and served us with some classic bridesmaid look

Beauty In Blue

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

In an exquisite blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga that she wore at a wedding, Tara ensured that all eyes were on her!

Exquisite Wedding Guest Style 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

For an event in the city, she decked up in a beautiful sunshine yellow lehenga and a statement diamond choker

Bright In Yellow 

