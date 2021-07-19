Tara Sutaria’s
off-duty style game July 19, 2021
Recently, Tara Sutaria stepped out in a pair of denim shorts and a relaxed tie-dye tee to keep her style easy. A pair of thong flip-flops rounded off her off-duty look
Tara also likes to keep things simple in a monotone outfit. Case in point, she chose to wear black joggers and a matching sleeveless top for her airport look
Taking the shorts route again, she picked out a black denim pair and paired it with a black jacket bearing a big smiley and her name
Giving a break to her usual denim look, Tara strutted down the off-beat lane by picking out a printed kaftan and solid-hued palazzos
We also love her easy look in a pair of loose grey pants and a simple white crop top
But her off-duty look in black leggings, a black bandeau top and a camouflage shirt tied around the waist remain one of our favourites!
The ‘Marjaavaan’ actress likes to stay updated with the ongoing trends. Her flared ripped jeans are what we are talking about here
Even when she is clad in a simple white denim skirt and a matching top, she manages to get all our attention!
Once in a while, she surprises us with her cute choice of off-duty wardrobe. Like this short strapless dress
Not just outfits but a fresh-faced glow also seems to keep the actor’s off-duty makeup look on point
