easy desi hairstyles
Tara Sutaria’s Oct 03, 2021
According to Tara Sutaria, one of the easiest and classiest ethnic hairdos that you can never go wrong with is a hair bun adorned with a gajra
Secondly, glossy waves that are easy to style and manage can go well with both lehengas and sarees!
To add some texture to thick glossy hair, Tara will preferably advise you on styling your long mane into loose curls
For those of you who are fond of styling their golden locks in a less traditional fashion, a beach wavy hairdo is what the actress would like you to opt for!
And when you are having just one of those good hair days, listen to Tara and let your hair fall straight across the shoulders
A sleek knotted hair bun adorned with some blooms is one of her favourite ways to elevate a royal wedding look
If you want to create a simple yet pretty bridesmaid look with short hair, take cues from Sutaria on how to wear your hair in beachy waves
To create a contemporary fusion look, she styled her look with rosy makeup and finished it off with open mane parted in the middle
For a quick and fuss-free festivity look at home, Tara shows that the best way is to simply tie up your hair into a centre-parted low bun
Lastly, glam up your desi kurta like Tara by opting for soft and bouncy voluminous curls that will go perfectly with a flawless neutral makeup look
For more updates on Tara Sutaria and beauty, follow Pinkvilla