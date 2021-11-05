nov 5, 2021
Tara Sutaria’s glamorous desi avatar
Inspiring us to deck up for a summer wedding, Tara Sutaria dropped a gorgeous picture in a multi-coloured lehenga skirt and a ruffled orange blouse
For an unusual glam avatar, Tara picked out an embellished red dhoti saree with contrasting striped detail in green
Keeping things glitzy at the same time, she sported a silver sequin saree with a satin bralette
The Tadap actress then dolled up in a lovely sunshine yellow lehenga and finished it off with a statement diamond choker
Giving us a cue on how to dress up for a festivity, she wore a rani pink lehenga featuring mirror work all over it
This blush pink Anita Dongre lehenga replete with intricate silver embellishments and detailed embroidery remains one of our favourite ethnic outfits of hers
And the ivory gold lehenga that she wore at Armaan Jain’s sangeet is undoubtedly a gorgeous choice for grand occasions
Also a fan of desi kurtas, Tara likes to step out in a black embroidered sharara set every once in a while
This red Manish Malhotra anarkali that she styled with a sleek bun and statement jhumkas is a perfect combination of elegance and glamour blended together
In these bright pink sharara pants, an ethnic-style bralette and an embellished cover-up, Tara made us skip a heartbeat!
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Diwali 2021 Sporty looks to party