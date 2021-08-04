Tara Sutaria’s guide to style white tops
AUGUST 04, 2021
Tara Sutaria can make a simple white top look fab in seconds! And the way she does it is effortless and easy to recreate
Cropped mom jeans with frayed hems can look fab when styled with a cropped white top. Tara picked out a statement-making tote bag to go with her casual outfit
For a modest look, the ‘SOTY 2’ actress has tucked a simple white crew neck tee in her sand-hued pants She rounded off her look with brown shades and a shoulder bag
A strapless white top with skinny fit denim can bring out the best of your curvaceous frame. Tara sure knows the trick to do it right!
Layering white on white is definitely one of the best monotone ways to elevate your look. Ms Sutaria has paired her white crop top with a matching cropped jacket
Tara believes that a white crop top and relaxed fit denim is a great way to keep things fuss-free for a matinee show with friends
And for a casual dinner meet-up, she likes to dress down in loose-fit trousers, a sultry white crop top and chunky white sneakers
When it gets too hot for the pants, Tara switches things up by wearing her white tee with a matching pair of denim shorts
Or a full-sleeve white shirt remains a go-to option to style it with her shorts
If you want to make a statement in black and white, ditch your formal pants for some patent leather joggers and look like your favourite diva!
And to keep things warm without compromising on fashion, follow her power-dressing all-white hack!
For more updates on Tara Sutaria and fashion, follow Pinkvilla